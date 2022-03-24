Nine year old Shrewsbury singer releases charity single for Ukraine

Young singer Alicia Martin 9 from Shrewsbury has written a charity single to help raise money for Save The Children's work in Ukraine..

Alicia Martin, aged nine, wanted to help the children suffering because of the war so she went into the recording studio to make a charity single.

The soprano recently won the ‘9 and under singing’ category at the Oswestry Music Festival in Shropshire after also entering in the piano and oboe sections in which she came third. Her award was presented to her by Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones.

“I wanted to help children in Ukraine, but I’m only nine, so I thought what can I do? I can use my voice,” said Alicia.

“I’ve recorded one of my favourite songs, I Vow To Thee My Country which is set to the music of The Planets by Gustav Holst.

“We had been learning about Holst at school and I felt the words are just so perfect for the situation in Ukraine at the moment”.

“It’s been a brilliant experience to be able to go into a recording studio and If everyone I know, their friends, and anyone that hears about me, download my song then I hope I can raise lots of money for charity”

“There’s also a video which I’ve made of me singing the song which I’ve uploaded on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram” added Alicia.

Alicia, who only started singing two years ago, lives in Bicton Heath, near Shrewsbury with her parents Andrew and Sarah, and is a pupil at Adcote School For Girls.

Alicia’s charity recording of “I Vow To Thee My Country” is released tomorrow Friday March 25 and will be available to buy and stream on both Amazon Music and Spotify.

All funds raised from the charity single will go to Save The Children’s work in Ukraine.