County pupils do their bit to help the people of Ukraine

Hinstock Primary School, Market Drayton wear blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Pupils at schools across the county have come up with creative fundraising activities and events to support those affected by the Russian invasion.

Youngsters at The Corbet School in Baschurch have been running a host of imaginative activities, including a get-moving-marathon challenge, raffles, just dance, name the teddy, quizzes, bingo talent show, film and popcorn, penalty and netball shootouts, a clay work auction, talent show and a come laugh workshop and hot chocolate event.

So far the activities have raised nearly £2,000.

Meanwhile, Mereside C of E Primary Academy School in Shrewsbury’s council arranged a collection of nappies, toiletries and feminine hygiene products that were then delivered to the Monkmoor collection point.

At wear blue and yellow for Ukraine days, Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth raised more than £2,800, Brown Clee CE Primary School more than £800 to date, and Hinstock Primary School, Market Drayton more than £950 along with proceeds of their coffee morning fundraiser.

Kirstie Hurst Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “It is impossible not to be incredibly inspired by the enthusiasm, determination and compassion of our young fundraisers who have such drive to support this atrocious crisis in Ukraine.

“It is quite overwhelming to see how our children and young people are so passionate about helping others. Countless students have come forward with ambitious and imaginative activities, and the way in which school communities have responded with such kindness and generosity is tremendous.”