Run for Ukraine planned for Shrewsbury's Quarry

Runners taking part in an event organised at Bayston and Lyth Hill last year.

The event will be taking place at Shrewsbury Quarry Park on March 26.

Participants and supporters of runners are being urged to dress in blue and yellow to demonstrate their solidarity for Ukraine.

Professional event organisers Peter Metcalfe, aged 48, from Monkmoor, and Justin Clekot, aged 38, from Shrewsbury, who are co-directors of Run UK AC, are hoping that between 400 and 600 people will register to take part in the event which will start at 12pm.

Peter said: "We are planning to hold a 2.5 kilometre run and five kilometre run to enable walkers and runners to take part.

"People of all ages and abilities will be able to take part and the cost to enter will be £10 through the www.ukacgroup.com website or Facebook page for Run For Ukraine Shrewsbury.

"All profits will go to Oxfam for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.

"We are a professional events company and put on races and music events and every year also organise charity events.

"This will be the first charity run we have organised to raise funds for Ukraine but we have previously held them for Severn Hospice and Help for Heroes.

"We are inviting people to dress in blue and yellow to show their solidarity for Ukraine.

"At the moment we are not sure how many people will take part as we are doing this at such very short notice.

"We hope that between 400 and 600 people will take part and that we will be able to raise more than £1,000.

"We are also hoping that the running community will get involved.