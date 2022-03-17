Mike Matthews, centre, with staff and homeless guests at the Prince Rupert Hotel

During lockdown Mike Matthews took in homeless people at the 70-bedroom Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury's Butcher Row and now he's planning to take in refugees whose lives have been wrecked by Russian president Vladimir Putin's war.

"I am keen for other hotels to get involved," said Mr Matthews. "We are ready-made for this because every day we open our doors to strangers and give them shelter, unlike private citizens.

"If the medium or larger hotels in this country contributed just five rooms each - like we want to - that's 100,000 refugees."

Mr Matthews now employs one of the homeless people he gave shelter to during lockdown, and thinks he could similarly help refugees pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. The work status for refugees is yet to be decided, he said.

He has been in touch with Shropshire Council and registered on the Government portal to give help. He says he will pass on the Government's £350 a month payment direct to the refugees as for him it is not about money but about helping people.

"The profit and loss account has to be put to one side in these situations," said Mr Matthews.

And he is confident that the Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire community would respond with donations if and when it comes to that.

"During lockdown the response of the people of Shropshire and Shrewsbury meant we had two rooms full of donations," said Mr Matthews. "We aren't at the point of doing that yet but I am sure they will rally round again.

"Most of the people arriving will be women, children and boys with only a bag full of clothes," he said.

"We are ready to make them feel comfortable, secure and safe."

Specialist advice, including to help with mental health traumas are also easier to provide in one location, he says.