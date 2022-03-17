Caring primary school pupils stun proud teachers with Ukraine fundraiser

Lilleshall Primary School's Ukraine fundraiser raised more than £1,000

The children at Lilleshall Primary School planned, prepared and ran a variety of stalls for parents and children across the whole school in Limekiln Lane - including a yummy cake stall, skillful craft stalls, a second hand book stall, a ‘corner shop’ and a number of interactive activities including a comedy act and guitar!

Year 5 pupils decided that they wanted to do something to help after watching coverage of the crisis on the children's TV news show Newsround and as part of their work that they are doing in their Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) lessons.

Proud job-sharing Year 5 teachers Rebecca Lorimer and Louise Field jointly said: "We are so proud of how incredibly hard the children have worked to organise the fair, we were also blown away by the support and generosity shown by everyone involved and how this issue has touched the whole school community.”

And starstruck school leader, headteacher Christobel Cousins added: “I am so impressed by how caring and considerate our Year 5 pupils are, they quickly got to work to try to make a difference and raised a staggering £1,256.21. What stars!”