Volunteers needed to load up donations for Ukraine as Shropshire answers the call

Kate Fejfer and Marek Stroinski, with helpers at the Hartley Business Centre in Shrewsbury

People have been kept so busy sorting, packing and loading donations of medical supplies that they have now appealed for more help to ensure vital supplies reach Poland and where they are needed in Ukraine.

Kate Fejfer is director of the Shropshire European Organisation, which is based in Shrewsbury but also covers Telford & Wrekin and part of the Welsh borders.

The organisation is usually involved in helping minority groups in this country with health, wellbeing, social care and safety.

Kate said: “We are helping people who have links in Poland and also sending out donations for Ukraine and are very busy sorting, packing and loading items.

“People have been very kind and donations have literally flooded into Unit 14 at the Hartley Business Centre.”

She added: “The donations are coming in all the time and people are donating medical supplies and things such as nappies and sanitary items.

“We have so many supplies being donated that we need help from volunteers to sort and pack the items which we then send to London.

“They are sent to the Polish Club in London and then they are taken to Poland.

“We have been overwhelmed by the donations and are so very busy trying to ensure items are packed and loaded and sent to London.

“We are also collecting medical aids such as crutches and wheelchairs.

“We have asked people to take those kind of donations to another unit at Stafford Business Park in Telford.”

Mother-of-two Kate, aged 42, is originally from Poland and still has close connections over there.

Her husband, Adam, is a private ambulance driver and comes from the north-east of the country, which is close to Russia.

Kate said: “He has been coming over to help load vehicles after night shifts.

“He knows about medical equipment and supplies and how it is badly needed over there.

“We started collecting donations at the end of February and it has just grown and we never expected to be dealing with the amount we have received.

“I have said that we will continue to follow the demand.

“Demand for items changes and people can donate money but many prefer to give physical items.

“At the moment there is a need for torches, power banks and thermal cups but this could change at any time. If anyone wants to know what is needed, updates about what is going on, and the day and time volunteers are required to help they are urged to visit the Shropshire European Organisation Facebook page.

“We currently have about 20 volunteers at work and need about 10 to 15 more helpers but not necessarily at the same time.

“I have to logistically schedule who is needed and at what times.