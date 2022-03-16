Bridgnorth residents pitch in for Ukraine with hundreds of boxes packed

Bridgnorth's volunteers for Ukraine

For the second weekend in a row the doors of the Castle Hall were opened by a voluntary group for residents to donate items.

So far over 400 boxes have been received including 45 boxes of nappies, 35 boxes of bedding and sleeping bags, 40 boxes of baby wipes, 18 boxes of toothpaste and brushes, 50 boxes of dried food and 50 boxes of medical supplies.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said: "It was a coordinated robust day of sorting, packing and labelling for the second weekend running with a stream of donations coming in all day from not just residents of Bridgnorth but the surrounding area.

"There are a lot of people to thank including James Gittins who initiated the idea with support from West Mercia Search and Rescue, Bridgnorth Food Bank, Bridgnorth Rotary Club, Clive Cowern Transport, Bridgnorth WI and Bridgnorth Lions.