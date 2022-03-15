Bridgnorth residents welcome help pleas

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/03/22.Vox pop in West Bromwich about the war in Ukraine and how people feel about taking in refugees..Jeff and June Williams..

They will be granted indefinite leave to stay and be housed with host families, with £350 a month being paid by the government as a thank you.

A number of people in Bridgnorth had already pre-empted the government's scheme - announced on Monday - with offers of help and town centre shoppers seemed in favour of it, though not all of them are in a position to house refugees.

Ross Tristram, who was visiting Bridgnorth from Kidderminster said he and his wife live in a one bedroom bungalow so it wasn't big enough.

He said: "It's not an option for us. If circumstances were different we would have done but it's just not possible.

"I think the British government are doing the best they can and the £350 a month offered may not be a massive amount but it will help people who are willing and able to offer accommodation.

"It may even be that they are quite well off anyway or have bigger homes with space in so are able to do it but everyone has to do what they can.

Leanne and Gail from the British Red Cross charity shop on High Street said it was a good effort from the British government but with the rise in inflation they should also be helping UK citizens,

She said: "I think it is a good thing and they should be doing it but in the same week my gas bill is rising by £60 and I have to find a way of covering that.

"Me and my partner are struggling to make ends meet even though we are both working full time and as regards taking someone in it would be difficult because of that as we are out of the house all day. They would need looking after to an extent in a new country.

"But war is hell and I think a country like ours should help out, if we were in this situation we would be asking for the same help or any help on offer so I welcome the initiative by the government though I'm not sure £350 a month is enough."

Pam Powell, 84, from Bridgnorth was doing her shopping and said the scheme was very good but there was a limit to the amount of people we could take.

She said: "I feel sorry for them and I would take someone in if I had the space but I only have a one bedroom property.

"We do need to take refugees in and there are plenty of people with the properties and the space for that but there is probably a limit to how many we can take in a small island"

Hollie and Rees Coles a couple from Bridgnorth were out with their baby Freddie and dog Truffle

Rees said: "I think personally it is good to help people out but I think £350 wouldn't be enough for someone to live on here never mind someone coming in from the Ukraine so I think the government should be providing either more money or accommodation themselves."

Hollie said:"The help the government is giving is good at the moment but how long can that go on, with prices going up, paying for lock down and inflation there is a lot to pay for individually and a lot for the government to deal with financially. "If the circumstances for us were different and we could help I certainly would."

Royal Mail worker Dennis Wade said the government had been a bit slow in taking people in and more should have been done by now.

He said: "I'm not sure about the £350 a month because it all depends on how big the family is. If it is one person it will go towards the cost of housing them pretty well but if it is a family of three or four it wouldn't be near enough.

"But there is a lot of good people in this country, a lot of people were offering help before the government stepped in whether financial or with supplies or even offers of accommodation themselves.

"I just think the government have been slow and the help should have started before now."