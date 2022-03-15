Appeal raises £2,500 for Ukraine

Wrekin Labour Party has raised £2,500 in the space of a fortnight to support the British Red Cross’s work in the war-torn country.

Chairman Peter Bradley said a bucket collection in Wellington's Market Square raised £750 in just two hours, with people donating an average of just £6.25 per minute. Party members donated £1,250, he said, and a further £500 came from party funds.

“Our members have been very generous and our experience in Wellington was truly inspirational, with members of the public queuing up to donate," said Mr Bradley.

“People feel very strongly about the need to support ordinary Ukrainians in any way they can. One gentleman in Wellington, a former army officer nearing his ninetieth birthday, told us he was ready to pick up a rifle and volunteer!