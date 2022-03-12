Anti-Russia banner flown from the Iron Bridge as Shropshire supports Ukraine

The banner read 'No to all of Russian's bloody oil'

The banner aims to draw attention to Britain's staggered withdrawal of its use of Russian oil and reads: "No to all of Russian's bloody oil".

It was installed by a small group called Direct Knowledge which aims to provide accurate information to the public.

Kulvinder Sahota, 50, said: "We today protested at Ironbridge to bring the world’s attention to the sale of oil to Russia.

"Britain will phase out Russian oil at the end of this year, that’s another 10 months of Russian oil.

"This means that potentially, Russia will earn 150 billion from the west to fund atrocities of Putin’s war against Ukraine."

Meanwhile, a request has gone out to musicians and singers to sign up to perform at a concert to be staged in Shrewsbury to support victims of the crisis in Ukraine.

Jeremy Lund, organist at St Alkmund's Church, is hoping that as many as 40 or 50 people, of all abilities and experience, will be prepared to give their time to take part in the event which will take place from 11.30am next Saturday.

He said: "We want people to sign up to take part through the church website.

"The church is always a lovely venue for music with good acoustics.

"We are focusing on music for young people since the pandemic and there is only one caveat to people taking part in the concert as we can only cope with acoustic instruments and singers.

"The church has a grand piano, seats and music stand but anything else they might need they will have to bring along on the day."

Musicians and singers can sign up for the event via the stalkmundschurchshrewsbury.org.uk website.

In Oswestry, the British Ironwork Centre has set up an appeal donation station at its premises.

Chairman Clive Knowles said: "All of the donations which we have collected over the last few days are all boxed up and ready to be collected.

"One hundred boxes from the generous and kind people of Oswestry will be soon on their way to the borders of Ukraine via their pallet network."

Meanwhile, farmers came up with a novel way to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, selling some livestock.

Chris Thomas and family of Bryndraenog donated an in-calf heifer for a sale at Knighton Market last week.

The fundraising idea has raised more than £5,000 so far to donate to help the people of Ukraine.

The heifer sold for £2,000 and was bought by Messrs TL Harris of The Hendre.

Lambs were also donated by AJ & JA Powell, PR Price & Son, WT Mason, AR & RL Lewis & Son & F Ruell & Son together with many generous cash donations from farmers, purchasers and McCartneys Partners.

A blue Texel ewe hogget from AJ & JA Powell sold for £400 and was bought by M & C Pugh of Sheepcote.