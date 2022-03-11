Ukrainian woman fearing for family in Odessa as country is 'destroyed for no reason'

Tetiana and Andrew Wintringham

Tatiana Wintringham, lives in Weston Rhyn with her husband Andrew, but her parents and other members of her family remain in Odessa, in Southern Ukraine.

Mrs Wintringham, 43, who works for the Operational Mobilisation Charity, based in the county, said she had been warmed by the support of the people of Shropshire and their generosity in donating to help her fellow Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

She appeared at a candlelit vigil in Oswestry on Sunday night where she sang a moving version of the song, 'Pray for Ukraine'.

She said the situation facing her parents Anatoliy Ignatemko, 69, and Dina Lianzberg, 67, was "scary" but that her father was trying to make sure she does not worry.

"My mum and dad, my younger brother are in Odessa, I can speak to them for now," she said.

"It is very uncertain. Every day I call or talk to them or write messages. Even though most of the attacks are on Kyiv or Kharkiv in the eastern and northern part, but they started rockets in the south in the Odessa region so it is dangerous."

She added: "It is scary, my dad is a bit optimistic, it is a bit quiet, they shot out a plane near them but I understand him, he does not want me to worry about him, but I do worry about my mum and dad.

"It is scary to hear the sirens and explosions in a peaceful country.

"For me it is heart-breaking to see that my country is just destroyed for no reason. I think it is very unjust."

Mrs Wintringham said that her parents did not want to leave despite the concern, because it would mean leaving their entire lives behind.

She said: "They do not want to leave Ukraine, it is their land, their native land.

"For now they do not want to do it because it is not to leave the country, it is leaving everything, you cannot have the history, you have everything."

Mrs Wintringham had planned to go back and visit her family later this year, but the situation means that trip is now in serious doubt.

"We had planned to go with my husband in June to see them but I do not know by June what will happen."

With more than 200 people turning out to the Oswestry vigil, and hundreds of others attending Ukraine rallies in Shrewsbury, Mrs Wintrinham said the support was welcome and encouraging.

She said: "It was fantastic. Many of them possibly have never been to Ukraine but it was very encouraging that people in the UK, in Oswestry, in other places like Wrexham, want to support, it is very inspiring."

Mrs Wintringham works processing finance for the Operational Mobilisation charity – which is providing emergency shelter in homes and church facilities, first aid and basic health care, food parcels, and hygiene supplies.

She described the amount of donations and support from people as overwhelming.

She said: "It is incredible how generous people are. We have a team working directly in Ukraine and Poland, Moldova and directly there helping with food.

"We collect donations and then it goes directly to the local places and they buy the necessary things people would need."

Mrs Wintringham said people in Ukraine had been inspired by the leadership offered by the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She said: "I am very impressed by the way he leads because I think from my experience because I lived all my life in Ukraine, he is the first president who stands for Ukraine and for democracy and for the freedom of Ukraine. I am really impressed even though he does not have a very political background he is very firm and he wants to do good for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"It is amazing how other people are looking at his example. They become very brave and generous, they give food for free or they do it from all their hearts."

The issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine has been raised by many who want to assist the country in fighting off the Russian invasion, and Mrs Wintringham said the protection is needed to ensure people do not run out of supplies.