Shropshire fire fighters standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has already responded to a Home Office call to bring together what they can but they say they are ready to do so again.

The Home Office have asked all fire services to provide support in terms of resources and equipment. The request ranges from aerial ladder platform appliances to firefighters’ shoes.

A spokesperson for the fire service, on behalf of Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton and Councillor Eric Carter - who chairs Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, said: "We have encouraged our staff, serving and retired, to look for any spare kit or ; so that when the call comes again, we are ready to support in every way we can."

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has also spoken out to express their solidarity, compassion and deepest condolences with the people of Ukraine in their time of need.

A statement read: "We recognise the terrible pressure the people and firefighters of Ukraine are under, enduring attacks on their homes, their liberty and way of life. We have the utmost admiration for the strength, resilience and dignity they have shown in the face of intolerable aggression.