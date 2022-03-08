MP wants Government help for councils housing refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan

Mark Pritchard

Speaking in Parliament Mark Pritchard thanked the Government for 'moving at pace' to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis.

He said: "We have heard from the Government that those with family links and under sponsorship will get support.

"Many local authorities are under huge financial pressure at the moment. What further help could be given to local authorities who want to house refugees, not only from Ukraine but ongoing from Afghanistan?"

He also asked for details about an apparent third track for refugees that may be announced.