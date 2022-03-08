Notification Settings

MP wants Government help for councils housing refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan

By Sue Austin

The MP for the Wrekin has called on the Government to give help to local authorities who want to take in refugees.

Mark Pritchard

Speaking in Parliament Mark Pritchard thanked the Government for 'moving at pace' to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis.

He said: "We have heard from the Government that those with family links and under sponsorship will get support.

"Many local authorities are under huge financial pressure at the moment. What further help could be given to local authorities who want to house refugees, not only from Ukraine but ongoing from Afghanistan?"

He also asked for details about an apparent third track for refugees that may be announced.

Mr Pritchard was told that the Government was having discussions with councils on the issue of support.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

