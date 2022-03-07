Football standing united in support of Ukraine

At Shrewsbury Town’s game against Cambridge on Saturday the team captains walked out jointly holding a Ukrainian flag.
Meanwhile, a minute’s applause was organised by the Premier League. And at Molineux and Villa Park many fans also brought their own anti-war messages.
Similar displays of unity were shown throughout the leagues by both players and supporters, including at West Bromwich Albion’s away win at Hull and at Walsall’s away draw at Barrow.
Premier League matches are shown globally, although coverage was axed in China because of the very visual protests about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.