Football standing united in support of Ukraine

Published:

Football displayed a united front, providing a message of solidarity with Ukraine.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town walks out holding a Ukrainian flag with Paul Digby of Cambridge United
Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town walks out holding a Ukrainian flag with Paul Digby of Cambridge United

At Shrewsbury Town’s game against Cambridge on Saturday the team captains walked out jointly holding a Ukrainian flag.

Meanwhile, a minute’s applause was organised by the Premier League. And at Molineux and Villa Park many fans also brought their own anti-war messages.

Similar displays of unity were shown throughout the leagues by both players and supporters, including at West Bromwich Albion’s away win at Hull and at Walsall’s away draw at Barrow.

Premier League matches are shown globally, although coverage was axed in China because of the very visual protests about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

