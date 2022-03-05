Rugby friends and rivals put their brains and brawn into Market Drayton Ukrainian effort

A new donation point has been set up in Market Drayton

Former Army bomb squad soldier Robbie, who hails from Musselburgh, now lives in Stoke Heath, just across the road from the business base of Andrew's recycling, skip and plant hire company A. R Richards.

Mr Boyle, who made the first donation at the new drop off point, said: "I was driving home, thinking about what is going on in Ukraine and all the women and children going across the border, seeking safety.

"The most important thing for a serviceman is to know that your wife and family are safe. If all that is in place you can get on with your job and what you have got to do."

Mr Boyle said helping the refugees would help to free up the troops to concentrate on their jobs.

Looking to put all the logistics in place for a new Market Drayton effort, Mr Boyle turned to his friend and rugby rival Andrew Richards to help out to find the space to store food, clothes, sanitary products.

They would also welcome donations for fuel to help with the cost of transport all the way to the Polish border.

Mr Richards, who is the chairman of Market Drayton Rugby Club, also has deep links to the transport industry in the town.

He has no doubt that the town, rugby players and the transport industry will step up to the plate in a joint effort to help.

"The situation out there is horrendous," said Mr Richards who employs 106 staff in his 42 year-old family waste recycling, skip hire and plant hire business.

"It is probably the worst situation I have ever seen - and I can't come to terms with it happening in the world we are living in."

He added: "With a little bit of effort, we will make a massive difference because I know that Market Drayton is full of really, really good people."

People can drop items off at the AR Richards site, in Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, Market Drayton, TF9 2JJ.