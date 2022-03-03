County council to end Gazprom contract

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is looking to cancel an inherited contract with Russian energy firm Gazprom

Telford & Wrekin Council said that it has one contract with the utilities firm for energy for an industrial estate in Newport, and that it is working "with urgency" to move it to another company.

The council said that the rest of its buildings are supplied by a contract with West Mercia Energy, but that the Newport agreement was inherited.

It is not the only county organisation with a Gazprom contract, with Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), also supplied by the firm.

SaTH has declined to comment on whether it will be cancelling the contract, but a number of other health trusts across the country are understood to have deals with Gazprom.

Suffolk County Council has meanwhile said it will stop using the firm for its £10m energy contract.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that none of its energy is supplied by Gazprom, or other Russian firms.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown the spotlight on the operation of its companies across the UK, Europe and the wider world.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, Councillor Rae Evans said that it may be a small part but that the authority wanted to do "whatever it can" to add to the economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She said: "As we’ve seen the awful events in the Ukraine unfold, and the sanctions imposed on Russia, we have been reviewing our own energy contracts.

“The energy we use for running Telford & Wrekin Council’s buildings and operations all comes through West Mercia Energy, who don’t use Gazprom services.

“As part of our wider property portfolio, the council inherited the energy supply to an industrial estate in Newport which uses Gazprom gas and we are working with urgency to move this to another supplier.