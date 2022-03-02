The war is separating families as some flee and others stay and fight. Photo: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Items are being dropped off across the county, including locations in Telford and Whitchurch.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.

"As a result of President Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.

Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato's border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will "feel the consequences" for invading Ukraine.

But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.

Ukraine donations points in Shropshire

Newport

Newport Enterprise Centre, High Street, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Requests for donations include:

Headlamps

Thermal imaging cameras + batteries

Solar power banks

First aid kits

Dressings

Tactical (rotating) bandage

Plasters for burns and wound healing plasters

Antiviral and flue medication

Spirit (any kind of disinfection)

Large size thermals

Double gloves waterproof

Socks(large sizes)

Raincoats

Mattress

Slippers

Pillows, blankets

Towels (new)

Jackets (new, any size)

Warm clothes (new, any size)

Thermal clothes (new, any size)

Warm shoes (new or very good condition, any size)

Colouring books , crayons

Toys

Flashlights, batteries, candles

Calpol

Sanitary pads

Oswestry

Karolina Matusiak 07544 061801, 54 Laburnum Drive, Oswestry, SY11 2QR, Monday-Friday, 5pm-9pm

Shrewsbury

Shropshire European Organisation CIC, 181 Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury

Contact: Kate Fejfer on 07894 739300

Sunny Cottages, Dorrington, Shrewsbury SY5 7JQ

21 Aldwick Dr, Shrewsbury SY3 6BN

Telford

Magda Benadda, Lawley, 07923864592

Priorslee Motor Services Ltd, Unit F1 Castle Trading Estate, Priorslee, Telford TF2 9NP, +44 1952 615939

19 Crowdale Rd, Telford TF5 0NJ

Whitchurch

Krzysztof Salik 07528 014924, Continental Convenience Store, 36 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA, Monday-Friday, 9am-8pm

Wrexham

Anna Buckley 07523 627826, PISC-CIC Ty Avow, 21 Egerton St, Wrexham, LL11 1ND, 10am-2pm

The Wrexham Enterprise, Hub 11-13 Rhosddu Rd, LL11 1AT, Wrexham, Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm, Pete Rogers/Anna Buckley

British Red Cross

The British Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising appeal. The charity has shops in Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Hay-on-Wye, Newtown, Brecon, Leominster and Church Stretton where people can leave donations.

Ukraine online donations

Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund

Ukraine Charity

British-Ukrainian aid

Red Cross

Unicef