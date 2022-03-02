Items are being dropped off across the county, including locations in Telford and Whitchurch.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the security council on Monday, Britain's UN ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward, described the scale of the potential devastation.
"As a result of President Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million people is now on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe", she said.
Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to Nato's border with Russia, pledging that Vladimir Putin will "feel the consequences" for invading Ukraine.
But hundreds of people are also looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine as war wages throughout their country.
Ukraine donations points in Shropshire
Newport
Newport Enterprise Centre, High Street, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Requests for donations include:
Headlamps
Thermal imaging cameras + batteries
Solar power banks
First aid kits
Dressings
Tactical (rotating) bandage
Plasters for burns and wound healing plasters
Antiviral and flue medication
Spirit (any kind of disinfection)
Large size thermals
Double gloves waterproof
Socks(large sizes)
Raincoats
Mattress
Slippers
Pillows, blankets
Towels (new)
Jackets (new, any size)
Warm clothes (new, any size)
Thermal clothes (new, any size)
Warm shoes (new or very good condition, any size)
Colouring books , crayons
Toys
Flashlights, batteries, candles
Calpol
Sanitary pads
Oswestry
Karolina Matusiak 07544 061801, 54 Laburnum Drive, Oswestry, SY11 2QR, Monday-Friday, 5pm-9pm
Shrewsbury
Shropshire European Organisation CIC, 181 Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury
Contact: Kate Fejfer on 07894 739300
Sunny Cottages, Dorrington, Shrewsbury SY5 7JQ
21 Aldwick Dr, Shrewsbury SY3 6BN
Telford
Magda Benadda, Lawley, 07923864592
Priorslee Motor Services Ltd, Unit F1 Castle Trading Estate, Priorslee, Telford TF2 9NP, +44 1952 615939
19 Crowdale Rd, Telford TF5 0NJ
Whitchurch
Krzysztof Salik 07528 014924, Continental Convenience Store, 36 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA, Monday-Friday, 9am-8pm
Wrexham
Anna Buckley 07523 627826, PISC-CIC Ty Avow, 21 Egerton St, Wrexham, LL11 1ND, 10am-2pm
The Wrexham Enterprise, Hub 11-13 Rhosddu Rd, LL11 1AT, Wrexham, Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm, Pete Rogers/Anna Buckley
British Red Cross
The British Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising appeal. The charity has shops in Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Hay-on-Wye, Newtown, Brecon, Leominster and Church Stretton where people can leave donations.
Ukraine online donations
Embassy of Ukraine in the UK - Global support fund
Ukraine Charity
British-Ukrainian aid
Red Cross
Unicef
*If you have a donation point you'd like added to the list, please email digital@shropshirestar.co.uk