Council 'keen to support' Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

Shropshire Council has said it wants to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine

In a joint statement, the leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton, and its cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Simon Jones, said the authority's experience looking after Afghan and Syrian refugees would help with supporting any Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

It comes after the Prime Minister said the UK could welcome up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The statement from Councillors Picton and Jones said they wanted to help the people fleeing war.

They said: "Shropshire Council has been watching the events in Ukraine with horror and bewilderment. We are keen to support those fleeing the awful events that are unfolding, and have received significant requests for information and support both regarding donations and the rehousing of refugees.

"We will, when able, use our extensive knowledge and experience in working with and resettling Syrian and Afghan families to also support those families and individuals fleeing Ukraine.