Council 'keen to support' Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

In a joint statement, the leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton, and its cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Simon Jones, said the authority's experience looking after Afghan and Syrian refugees would help with supporting any Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
It comes after the Prime Minister said the UK could welcome up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees.
The statement from Councillors Picton and Jones said they wanted to help the people fleeing war.
They said: "Shropshire Council has been watching the events in Ukraine with horror and bewilderment. We are keen to support those fleeing the awful events that are unfolding, and have received significant requests for information and support both regarding donations and the rehousing of refugees.
"We will, when able, use our extensive knowledge and experience in working with and resettling Syrian and Afghan families to also support those families and individuals fleeing Ukraine.
"Shropshire Council can confirm that we are still waiting on further information following the Home Secretary’s statement on humanitarian support yesterday, and will continue to work closely with the Home Office and the West Midlands Strategic Migration Partnership to understand the offer being made by the Government and how we can assist."