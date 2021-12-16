Notification Settings

When will the North Shropshire by-election result be announced?

By David StubbingsPublished:

There are just a couple of hours left to vote in the North Shropshire by-election.

Votes from the North Shropshire by-election will be counted through the night

Thousands of people are casting their ballot papers across the constituency to decide who should replace Owen Paterson as their MP.

A total of 14 candidates are standing to replace the former Conservative minister who resigned last month.

Mr Paterson was first elected to represent North Shropshire in 1997, and at the 2019 General Election walked away with a majority just shy of 23,000.

However, the lobbying scandal that led to his resignation, allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown in the run-up to last Christmas, and Tory rebellion against the latest Covid restrictions, have led to some putting the party neck and neck with the Liberal Democrats, who finished a distant third two years ago.

It all adds up to a nail-biting contest just as parliament breaks up for the Christmas recess.

What time will the North Shropshire by-election result be announced?

With some suggesting the North Shropshire by-election is on a knife-edge, it's little wonder that people want to know when the result will be called.

Ballot papers will be counted at Sundorne Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury, meaning they need to be driven from North Shropshire to the county town after voting closes at 10pm.

In 2019 the result was announced just before 4.30am with a 67.9 per cent turnout (56.513 votes to count), while two years earlier the result was declared at 3.30am after 55,539 votes were counted.

Turnout could well be less in this contest meaning it won't take as long to count the votes; the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election earlier this month had a turnout of 33.5 per cent, down from 69.8 per cent in the 2019 General Election. That result was announced between 1.30am and 2am.

But while there may be fewer votes to count, if the predictions of a close race between the Tories and Lib Dems prove to be accurate, then recounts could draw out the process and push it nearer to the 3.30am/4.30am we have seen in previous years.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

