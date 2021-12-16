North Shropshire by-election LIVE: Voters go the polls to choose Owen Paterson's replacement

Who will the people of North Shropshire vote for on Thursday?

After a torrid couple of weeks for Mr Johnson's administration, which has included a number of accusations of parties in Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas and a huge rebellion by Conservative backbenchers against new Covid restrictions earlier this week, defeat in today's contest would sound more alarm bells in No 10.

Last time out in 2019 the Tories secured a 23,000 majority and nearly 63 per cent of the vote.

In the days leading up to today's contest bookmakers the odds of a Liberal Democrat victory have shortened, with some even putting their candidate, Helen Morgan, ahead of Tory Dr Neil Shasrtri-Hurst.

In total 14 candidates are standing, all hoping to become the next North Shropshire MP.