What time do polling stations open and close for the North Shropshire by-election?

Polling day in North Shropshire is December 16

After weeks of canvassing by the 14 candidates in the running to replace Owen Paterson, it's decision day, for the people of North Shropshire.

The vote is a big test of Boris Johnson's Conservative Government, especially in the wake of the sleaze scandal that prompted Mr Paterson's resignation as MP last month.

Here's the information you need to know about making sure your vote counts on Thursday.

What time do polling stations open?

Polling stations across the constituency open at 7am on Thursday.

What time do polling stations close?

All polling stations are open for 15 hours, closing at 10pm on Thursday.

If you are already in the queue by the 10pm deadline you will be allowed to cast your vote. However, if you join after 10pm then you will not be allowed in.

Do I need to bring ID?

No.

In England you do not need to being any formal ID when going to vote.

All you need to do is give your name and address to the staff inside the polling station when you arrive.

You’ll be given a ballot paper containing a list of the people, parties or options you can vote for.

Shropshire Council says social distancing and other safety measures will be in place, and voters are asked to bring their own pen or pencil.

Postal votes

If you have applied for a postal vote, you cannot vote in person at the ballot box.

Shropshire Council says postal voters must "use the postal ballot paper which has been issued to you to cast your vote" as applications to cancel postal votes closed 11 days before polling day.

However, if you are too late to post your ballot paper, you can take it to your local polling station by 10pm, or the Electoral Registration Office at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, before it closes.