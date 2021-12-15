14 candidates are hoping to win the North Shropshire by-election

On Thursday voters across North Shropshire will be going to the polls to decide who should be their next MP.

The North Shropshire by-election has been called after previous incumbent, Owen Paterson, resigned in early November.

The former Conservative minister quit after an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials on behalf of two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant - Randox, and Lynn's Country Foods.

Despite strenuously denying any wrongdoing, the Commons Standards Committee said Mr Paterson's actions were an "egregious" breach of the rules on paid advocacy by MPs and recommended that he should be suspended for 30 sitting days.

He then resigned after the Government U-turned on controversial plans to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and review his alleged breach, after widespread outrage at the proposals.

Now, 14 candidates are looking to replace Mr Paterson, who had been MP since 1997.

North Shropshire by-election candidates

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

Suzie Akers Smith

Andrea Allen, Ukip

Andrea Allen

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

Boris Been-Bunged, real name Drew Galdron. Image: @RichardHewison

Martin Daubney, The Reclaim Party

Martin Daubney

Russell Dean, The Party Party

Russell Dean

James Elliot, Heritage Party

James Elliot

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Howling Laud Hope

Earl Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

Earl Jesse

Yolande Kenward, Independent (no picture submitted)

Duncan Kerr, Green Party

Duncan Kerr

After missing the 2019 election, Duncan Kerr is running again for the Green Party, having contested the seat in 2015 and 2017.

He became Shropshire Council's first Green Party member in 2016, three years after being elected onto Oswestry Town Council.

When asked by the Shropshire Star about the biggest national issue he sees affecting the constituency, Councillor Kerr said: "The depletion of our health and care services; improving and diversifying our economy; improving connectivity by better bus services and dedicated cycle ways; building more affordable homes; insulating our houses to reduce fuel bills and carbon emissions."

"Helping our farming industries adapt to a changing climate and developing the market for the fabulous foods and products made in North Shropshire."

He also says North Shropshire has been "neglected" with money "flowing out of our communities and into Shrewsbury and other surrounding larger towns".

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Helen Morgan

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan is fighting her second election in two years in North Shropshire, having finished third in the 2019 contest.

Answering questions from the Shropshire Star, she highlighted support for the NHS, improving public transport and ensuring farmers in the area are not undercut as three key areas.

"In North Shropshire our local health services have been completely neglected, our local farmers have been let down and our public transport system is just not fit for purpose," she said.

Our farmers have been let down by this Government, they need a local voice that will fight their corner and back British farmers.

People across North Shropshire are stranded if they don’t have a car, because of our patchy, underfunded public transport system. As the next MP, I would work with the council, to improve our public transport system and connect people who have been isolated."

Neil Shastri-Hurst, Conservative Party

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst

The Conservatives have chosen Dr Neil Shasrti-Hurst as their candidate to replace Owen Paterson.

Dr Shasrti-Hurst, a Birmingham-based barrister and former NHS surgeon who trained at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Oswestry, has said improving local healthcare is top of his priorities.

Answering questions from the Shropshire Star, he explained his other main aims:

"Health is of course central to my plan but so is improving the infrastructure to make daily life better – whether that’s greater broadband roll-out, improving the state of our roads, backing road improvements like the Pant-Llanymynech bypass and the dualling of the A5 and restoring mainline rail services to Oswestry," he said.

"Plus of course championing our small independent businesses, shops and of course farms."

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK

Kirsty Walmsley

Reform UK's Kirsty Walmsley, who used to be a caseworker by long-serving Tory MP Owen Paterson, was the first candidate to launch her by-election campaign.

Mrs Walmsley, who became elected onto the now-defunct Oswestry Town Council at the age of 21 - says she is standing for the former Brexit Party because it has a policy where its leader would not tell MPs how to vote.

"I will always put the interests of our community ahead of party politics. Do not underestimate what I will be able to achieve," she said.

"I will fight for better healthcare, lower energy bills and zero waiting lists."

Mrs Walmsley also wants more support for small and medium-sized businesses in North Shropshire, adding: "We would scrap business rates and put a small tax on online deliveries."

Ben Wood, Labour

Ben Wood

Oswestry-born Ben Wood has been flying the flag for Labour over the last few weeks after being chosen ahead of long-standing candidate Graeme Currie.

Like other candidates, he too has said health is a priority, singling out the ambulance service and the reversal of recent ambulance station closures as his first aim.

Mr Wood wants to "put forward a fresh and exciting new plan for our towns and villages", saying: "That means bringing new railway station, dualling the A5, reopening leisure facilities such as swimming pools, and fighting to bring good quality and high-skilled jobs to our towns."

He also sees social care as the biggest national issue set to affect North Shropshire, adding: "In towns like Ellesmere, Wem and Market Drayton, there aren’t many pensioners who have £172,000 at hand to pay for the government’s residential home fees, which means these new rules have been drawn up by people with well-paid second jobs who have no idea about the lives of people in towns and villages in North Shropshire."