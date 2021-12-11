Green North Shropshire by-election candidate on second jobs and key priorities

The Green Party candidate for the North Shropshire by-election, Duncan Kerr.

We have asked the candidates the same set of questions on topics including second jobs, priorities and national issues.

This time, it is the turn of Green Party candidate Duncan Kerr to answer the questions and tell you what his plans are for North Shropshire.

Will you take any second jobs if you are elected as MP for North Shropshire, and do you believe MPs should be prevented from taking second jobs/consultancy roles?

No I would not take any second jobs, furthermore I would only take the UK average wage and ask the rest to be given to local charities. It’s time to restore the notion of public service.

What is the biggest national issue you see affecting the constituency in the coming years?

The depletion of our health and care services; improving and diversifying our economy; improving connectivity by better bus services and dedicated cycle ways; building more affordable homes; insulating our houses to reduce fuel bills and carbon emissions.

Helping our farming industries adapt to a changing climate and developing the market for the fabulous foods and products made in North Shropshire.

There’s a lot to do!

What would you like to achieve in your tenure as MP for North Shropshire?

Helping our amazing local producers get the recognition and success they deserve.

Bringing health and social care together to reduce ambulance response times and free up hospital bed spaces by helping patients return home more easily.

Developing a clear plan to reduce carbon emissions and attract the businesses who will help us make the transition to low carbon technologies to establish their workplaces in North Shropshire.

What do you see as the strengths of the constituency?

The amazing diversity of its food and farming producers.

Strong creative industries and a life/work balance with close proximity to major cities.

The strength of our market town and village communities and the willingness of North Shropshire people to help each other, as we have seen recently with the after effects of Storm Arwen.

The local papers aren’t bad either!

What are the biggest problems facing the constituency and what would you say needs to be done to address them?

In the past it has been a neglected corner of Shropshire seeing money flowing out of our communities and into Shrewsbury and other surrounding larger towns. We need someone who can stand up for North Shropshire and secure a better balanced economy with more skilled jobs for our young people.

We also need better vision of North Shropshire as a fantastic and sustainable place to live and work.

We are driving this forward through joint working between the councils and the business and voluntary community in Oswestry and we need to roll this idea out to the other market towns in the constituency so we can harvest the skills and vitality of our residents.

Why do you want to be MP for North Shropshire?

I have worked for nine years as a town and then county councillor to improve life and prospects for the people I serve.

However ,without the networks, influence and standing that an MP has it is impossible to realise the clear potential that North Shropshire has. I would relish the task of demonstrating how much value can be given to an area when it has an MP who undertakes surgeries, listens and responds to residents' concerns and builds partnerships.