Call for government action on power cuts

Helen Morgan

The candidate in the North Shropshire by-election co-signed a letter to the Secretary of State for Energy Kwasi Kwarteng and Secretary of State for Housing and Communities Michael Gove.

Together with Communities Spokesperson Tim Farron and Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds she has called on the Government to provide immediate emergency support to those affected by the bad weather, especially in less connected rural communities.

Villages across North Shropshire were left without power over the weekend and into the start of the week. SP Energy Networks which covers the Shropshire area confirmed on Monday that 660 houses were still left without power.

The letter calls for emergency support for people affected including food, emergency accommodation and other essential supplies. The Liberal Democrats also calls for an emergency power strategy and additional support for electricity companies to restore power as soon as possible. They have also said the government should work with the army to provide emergency backup generators should power go down in a rural area.

The letter adds that it is “unacceptable” that people are being left for days without electricity.

Helen said: “Families in our area have been abandoned without power due to Storm Arwen. We know these storms happen regularly this time of year and we need a plan to make sure residents aren't left without power.