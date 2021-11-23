North Shropshire by-election: MP who mixed up counties jokes about geography

Eddie Hughes MP

Eddie Hughes mistakenly said he was in 'North Staffs' while was out campaigning in Wem ahead of the North Shropshire by-election.

The Conservative MP for Walsall North has laughed off the blunder, saying: "My geography is not great."

Housing and rough sleeping minister Mr Hughes hit the streets with Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst ahead of the December 16 poll, which was called after Owen Paterson stood down following a lobbying scandal.