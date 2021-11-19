How and when to register to vote in the North Shropshire by-election

By David StubbingsNorth ShropshireNorth Shropshire by-election 2021Published:

The official list of candidates standing in next month's North Shropshire by-election.

Voters will go to the polls in North Shropshire on December 16
Voters will go to the polls in North Shropshire on December 16

In less than four weeks' time voters will go to the polls to decide who they want to replace Owen Paterson as MP.

A total of 14 candidates are standing in the contest on Thursday, December 16.

Shropshire Council has said poll cards will begin to be sent out to those registered in the North Shropshire constituency from Thursday, November 18.

But there is still time to make sure you can have your say on December 16.

When to register to vote

Anyone wishing to vote has until midnight on Tuesday, November 30.

How to register to vote

To register visit gov.uk/register-to-vote and follow the five-minute process.

Postal votes

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Anyone wishing to apply for a postal vote must fill out The Electoral Commission's application form and return it to:

Electoral Services

Shirehall

Abbey Foregate

Shrewsbury

Shropshire

SY2 6ND

Shropshire Council recommends using 'priority post boxes' to ensure their application arrives on time.

Anyone who is unable to sign their form due to a disability can receive a waiver from the Elections Team, as long as someone applies for a waiver on their behalf. Appropriate forms are available from Shropshire Council.

If the postal ballot papers do not arrive, those registered can apply for a new one between five working days before polling day and 5pm on by-election day.

Proxy votes

Proxy vote applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.

Shropshire Council lists numerous types of proxy application forms:

Single election only

Permanent proxy appointment based on medical reasons

Permanent proxy appointment for voters on educational courses

Permanent proxy appointment who cannot attend polling stations due to work commitments (including those who are self-employed, or travelling overseas)

Registered overseas electors to appoint a proxy

Person working for the British Council or registered as a Crown servant

Person registered as a service voter

Postal vote

North Shropshire by-election 2021
Politics
News
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Oswestry
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News