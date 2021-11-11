Where will your vote be going on December 16?

Mr Paterson resigned in early November after being found to have broken paid lobbying rules.

The former Conservative minister faced a 30-day suspension from parliament until November 3, when Tory MPs backed a controversial plan to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and review the case.

However the Government U-turned on the idea the following day, leading to Mr Paterson announcing his resignation and intention to step away from the "cruel world of politics".

It means that North Shropshire will have a new MP for the first time since 1997.

Already some candidates have stepped forward, while other political parties are yet to confirm who will be representing them.

Confirmed candidates

Russell Dean - The Party Party

Russell Dean is standing for The Party Party

Mr Dean has said he would be standing on a platform of anti-sleaze and corruption.

The Wrekin College-educated 55-year-old, who is currently a consultant for a yacht broker, said the name of the party was not intended to be frivolous.

"It was set up with the idea of attracting young people into politics and encouraging them to engage.

"They and many others are very disillusioned with the political world," he said.

Mr Dean confirmed he would move back to the UK if elected and will open an office for The Party Party in Oswestry "as soon as election date is announced".

"I have long held the belief that politics needs to be cleaned up and recent developments have shown this," he added.

Kirsty Walmsley - Reform UK

Reform UK election candidate Kirsty Walmsley

Reform UK's Kirsty Walmsley was the first candidate to officially throw her hat into the ring.

The daughter of former Shropshire Council leader Keith Barrow and current Conservative Shropshire councillor, Mrs Walmsley launched her by-election campaign at the foot of Oswestry's motte and bailey castle on Tuesday, November 9.

Mrs Walmsley became the UK's youngest councillor when she was elected onto the now-defunct Oswestry Borough Council at the age of 21. Since then she has worked in parliament as a caseworker for three MPs.

"In all honesty my experience of both local and national Government left me cynical about the world of politics. The reason I have put myself forward to stand as a candidate is because I believe the people of North Shropshire deserve an independent champion who truly knows and cares about the area," she said.

"I will never be forced or pressured into voting strategically as we have seen in the recent Government debacle. Our party believes its MPs should be free to act in the interest of their constituents first and foremost."

Parties yet to select

Conservatives

North Shropshire Conservatives will choose their candidate at an association meeting on Saturday.

Labour

Three candidates are in the running to represent Labour at the by-election.

Former North Shropshire candidate Graeme Currie has revealed his interest in standing, but he will be up against former Shropshire and Herefordshire MEP David Hallam and ex-Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Kuldip Sahota.

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems are expected to select their candidate next week.

Deadline

The deadline for potential candidates is 4pm on Thursday, November 18.