National politics played its part in Telford elections, says Telford & Wrekin MPs

The party had held 20 seats prior to the local election but saw that number reduced to just 13.

Wrekin's MP, Mark Pritchard, told the Shropshire Star Brexit had a clear effect and that a number of disgruntled Tory voters chose not to vote or supported other parties as a protest.

He said: "The turnout was very low, with many Conservative voters staying at home.

"There was also a clear protest vote by the rise in majorities for Independent and Liberal Democrat candidates.

"It is clear that Brexit needs to be delivered with a credible deal, and that the Government needs to get onto delivering in other key domestic policy areas."

With Labour leader Shaun Davies being re-elected to represent Malinslee and Dawley Bank, the Labour party gained eight seats, taking it to a total of 36 councillors on the authority, some way past the majority of 28.

This meant a number of Tory councillors felt the spoils of the political war, losing their seats to opposition parties.

Telford's MP, Lucy Allan, said: “It was a disappointing night. Telford has lost some excellent councillors who always worked very effectively with me for the good of the community.

“It’s a great shame that national issues played their part in the local election in Telford.”

Former councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, Nicola Lowery, is one of the people who sees a Labour councillor, Carolyn Healy, take her place.

"It was a completely unexpected result and a devastating day to local politics that will have a showing impact on Telford," she said.

"I'm obviously devastated with the result both for the Gorge and across Telford, as today we've witnessed hard working committees, councillors and candidates pay the price for the dissatisfaction on the Government's referendum.

"It's a travesty to see these hard working people lose their seat clearly from the influence of the national picture – it's a sad day for democracy.

"I've been overwhelmed with messages of support and the turnout in the Gorge was one of the highest which is a great testament to the campaign we've been running here."