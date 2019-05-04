"Telford is red" declares Corbyn

That was the proud declaration of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn when he visited the town to congratulate councillors after a successful local elections campaign. Mr Corbyn was greeted by around 20 or so bleary-eyed councillors at Dale Park in Ironbridge to celebrate their campaign.

Telford & Wrekin's Labour councillors not only bucked the national trend and resisted a Brexit backlash, but boosted their majority.

In a result that council leader Shaun Davies admitted he couldn't have expected, Labour won eight new council seats and impressed Mr Corbyn so much that he came to deliver his congratulations in person.

The council increased its number of seats from 28 seats to 36. Mr Corbyn said: “Telford is my home, I just don’t live here. I’m delighted with the results and it’s all down to hard work.” He also made a quick stop off at The Swan in Newport, the pub where he went to his first Labour meeting aged 16.

Nationally the picture was less rosy for Labour as well as the government.

The official opposition lost more than 75 seats across the UK while the Conservatives lost more than 600, in a turn which politicians on both sides of the divide said stemmed from frustration with the two major parties' lack of Brexit progress since the referendum in June 2016.

When it was suggested that it wasn't necessarily a day for celebrating, given the nation picture, Mr Corbyn said: "It depends where you are. We’re sad to lose some councillors who have done great work.

"But I’m an eternal optimist and I’m happy to be here celebrating in Telford."

On Brexit he said: "I think there is huge impetus on MPs, whether they were leave or remain, that an agreement has to be reached.

"Brexit has been a big issue in these elections. We are the party that is trying to bring people together.”

It was in Ironbridge that Labour delivered one of their best results when Labour's Carolyn Healy displaced Nicola Lowery of the Conservatives, winning 707 votes to 423. The two were the only candidates for the gorge's one seat.

A "devastated" Ms Lowery said: "Regrettably I think the national situation has heavily influenced people voting, the turnout hasn't been there for the Tory party although in some areas we've seen good support.

"The Conservative vote just didn't show, I think people were very disappointed with how the government handled Brexit and didn't get out to vote.

"Councillors that have been there for 50 years had their seats come down to the wire.

"I absolutely adore my community and I passionately believe everything happens for a reason. It's a community I still love and it's been an honour to support them.

"I'm devastated to go but equally excited to see what the future has in store."

Meanwhile Councillor Davies told the Shropshire Star: "We're absolutely delighted by the results. Clearly it has bucked the national trend and we have got seats at the expense of the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and the Independents.

"We weren't expecting to do this well. I'm one of the most nervous candidates you will ever meet, I wasn't thinking we had got it in the bag or anything.

"We have not closed a community centre, we have not closed libraries, we have invested in leisure facilities."

Councillor Davies said the results had emboldened the council's commitment to delivering its manifesto promises including more council housing and provision for the area's armed forces personnel.

"Brexit is a major issue on the doorstep for people," he said. "What they didn't want from the local elections was more negativity.

"They wanted to see more positivity around local issues."