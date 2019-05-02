Telford voters go to the polls for 2019 council elections

Polls were opening at 7am and remaining open until 10pm.

All 54 of Telford & Wrekin Council's seats were being contested in the election, alongside the borough's 67 town and parish council wards, which were also up for grabs.

The political balance of the borough council will be decided by the vote.

Candidates:

For the past four years Telford & Wrekin Council has been run by the Labour administration under leader Councillor Shaun Davies, which has had a majority with 28 seats – the number required for control of the authority.

The Conservatives, led by Church Aston & Lilleshall Councillor Andrew Eade, have had 20 seats on the authority, with the Liberal Democrats taking up four, and two being held by independents.

The poll will see a total of 139 candidates contesting the 54 available seats, with the breakdown including six three-member wards, 12 two-member wards and 12 single-member wards.

Counting will be held at Telford College of Arts and Technology in Arleston, and borough council Richard Partington will act as returning officer.

Results are expected to be announced through the night and we will be covering the count live.