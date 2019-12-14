Beverley Knight hits out at Shrewsbury Conservatives' 'luvvie' message

It comes after a number of stars took to social media before the election, urging people to vote for Labour.

But, a message posted by the Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative Association's Twitter account – addressed to "luvvies" – said their comments meant "nothing" to them.

The post added: "Your job is to take us away from reality and entertain us.

"Your personal opinion means nothing to us. You are significant and influential only in your own mind.

"To the rest of us, you are nothing more than a puppet. Sing. Act. Cook. Make crisp ads. Shut up."

Beverley, from Wolverhampton, immediately hit out at the message, saying it was "hypocrisy" that the party tried to silence and influence others using the same platform.

She said: "Wow. So your opinion is more valid than mine or other "luvvies"?

"So we must be silent while you get to loquaciously preach your gospel? I guess entertainers have some influence or you wouldn’t be so triggered."

She added:

"How do you go on social media as an activist and voice your opinion in the hope of influencing others, while telling other people who you deem unworthy of having any voice to shut up?"

The Black Country artist said she stopped by the polling station before 10pm to cast her vote, adding: "So much for shutting me up. Feisty Rass."