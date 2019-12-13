General Election 2019: North Shropshire's Owen Paterson hits ground running, with roads, trains and Future Fit as priorities

Just hours after winning the seat and increasing his majority, Mr Paterson was due to host a meeting about the A41 in Shropshire this afternoon.

Parish councils and public services were invited to the meeting in Stoke on Tern to discuss the future of the busy trunk road which Mr Paterson said is becoming increasingly dangerous and has seen a number of serious accidents.

Roads are a top priority for Mr Paterson, along with train services and Future Fit.

"There will be so many benefits locally in areas like healthcare," he said.

"We can finally crack on with Future Fit and I will continue my work on improving train services.

"And of course the long-term projects on the A5 and A483 will continue moving ahead."

He also said Shropshire will thrive now the uncertainty surrounding Brexit will be lifted.

"We now have absolute political clarity and I hope the establishment will realise this is the third massive endorsement to leave the European Union and give powers back to our elected politicians," Mr Paterson added.

"We have got to deliver this and the establishment needs to stop bleating and recognise this is going to happen."

Mr Paterson is delighted to have new Conservatives neighbours in Clwyd South and Wrexham, which turned blue for the first time in decades.

He said working alongside Simon Baynes and Sarah Atherton would be key moving forward.