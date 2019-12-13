Independent Hannah, 18, so glad she stood for Shrewsbury seat

The 18-year-old decided to stand after finding that politics had become too focused on national and not local issues.

With her agent and sister, 21-year-old Georgia, they said they wanted to bring discussion back to a local level.

"People have been really supportive with the only negative comments centred around views that I am too young and have no life experience," said Hannah.

"I am so glad that I have done this. This has given my a tremendous experience and has made me determined that, whatever I do in life, I want to do something that will make a difference."

"It was a little odd going to the polling station for my very first election and putting a cross by my own name."