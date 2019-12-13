Advertising
Independent Hannah, 18, so glad she stood for Shrewsbury seat
Independent candidate for Shrewsbury Hannah Locke said the experience of standing for parliament had been an incredible one.
The 18-year-old decided to stand after finding that politics had become too focused on national and not local issues.
With her agent and sister, 21-year-old Georgia, they said they wanted to bring discussion back to a local level.
"People have been really supportive with the only negative comments centred around views that I am too young and have no life experience," said Hannah.
"I am so glad that I have done this. This has given my a tremendous experience and has made me determined that, whatever I do in life, I want to do something that will make a difference."
"It was a little odd going to the polling station for my very first election and putting a cross by my own name."
Most Read
General Election 2019: Telford - Lucy Allan increases majority by more than 10,000 to mock tight predictions
General Election 2019: Shrewsbury & Atcham - Daniel Kawczynski ‘honoured’ after winning constituency for fifth time
Advertising
Login or Register to comment