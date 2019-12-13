Menu

Advertising

Independent Hannah, 18, so glad she stood for Shrewsbury seat

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | General Election 2019 | Published:

Independent candidate for Shrewsbury Hannah Locke said the experience of standing for parliament had been an incredible one.

Hannah Locke at the election count

The 18-year-old decided to stand after finding that politics had become too focused on national and not local issues.

With her agent and sister, 21-year-old Georgia, they said they wanted to bring discussion back to a local level.

"People have been really supportive with the only negative comments centred around views that I am too young and have no life experience," said Hannah.

"I am so glad that I have done this. This has given my a tremendous experience and has made me determined that, whatever I do in life, I want to do something that will make a difference."

"It was a little odd going to the polling station for my very first election and putting a cross by my own name."

General Election 2019 Politics News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News