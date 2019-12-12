General Election 2019: Montgomeryshire - Area will definitely have a new MP

Craig Williams, who has previously been an MP in Cardiff, was looking to get elected in his home county for the first time.

His major challenge came from the Liberal Democrat Kishan Devani, who has been seeking to recover what had been one of his party’s safest seats up until 2010.

The 2010 transformation of the seat came about with Conservative Glyn Davies winning it for the first time since 1979, when he beat three-time Liberal MP Lembit Opik.

Mr Davies’s first victory paved the way for a complete change in voting patterns in the constituency, as he increased the party’s vote share every time – going from 27.4 in 2005, to 51.8 in 2017.

Despite his success Mr Davies has called time on his parliamentary career, opting not to stand in this election.

He said that he was not prepared to sign up to another term, which could have seen him in the role until 2022 under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act,

Speaking about his decision to step down Mr Davies had said that the level of abuse in politics had played a part.

He said: “I know politics is a rough old game, and I am tough enough to take all the offence you get, that does not bother me in the least, but I have a family, a wife, children, grandchildren, and it bothers them, and they have not signed up for that.”