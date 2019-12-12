General Election 2019: Brecon and Radnorshire - second poll in five months

The constituency had found itself thrust into the national spotlight in the early days of Boris Johnson’s reign, when it was subject to a British electoral rarity – a by-election triggered by a recall petition.

That saw the Liberal Democrats win the seat back off the Conservatives.

The latest race was too tight to call with the Liberal Democrats’ Jane Dodds seeking to make sure she has more than a five-month career as the constituency’s MP, while Fay Jones was seeking to bring about a quick turnaround for the Conservatives.

The seat was one of those included in the controversial ‘remain pact’, with Plaid Cymru and the Green Party standing aside to give the Liberal Democrats a clean run at victory.

August’s poll had seen a huge 12 per cent swing to the Liberal Democrats from the Conservatives.

It had been initiated after the previous MP, Conservative Chris Davies was convicted after he admitted to submitting two false expenses invoices for landscape photographs to decorate his new office in 2015.

He was fined £1,500, ordered to pay £2,500 towards legal costs and told to carry out 50 hours of community service.

It resulted in a public recall petition which decided there should be a by-election for the constituency, with Mr Davies ultimately losing out to Mrs Dodds.

The seat had been a Liberal stronghold until Mr Davies first won it in 2015, then retained it in 2017.

Prior to his success the area had been known as a safe Lib Dem seat, having been held since 1985.

The 2015 result saw an 11 per cent swing to the Conservatives, as Liberals across the country paid the price for the public assessment of their role in the coalition government.

In total Mr Davies had polled 16,453 votes in 2015, increasing that to 20,081 in the 2017 general election. That was cut to 12,401 following the recall petition when Mrs Dodds’ total of 13,826 was enough to win the seat back.

One thing is for sure, no matter how tight the result the winner is unlikely to have come from either Lady Lily The Pink, representing the Monster Raving Loony Party, or Jeff Green, standing for the Christian Party.