Election night LIVE: Coverage from the Shropshire and Mid Wales counts

By Ian Harvey | General Election 2019 | Published:

Keep up with all the drama from the Shropshire and Mid Wales election counts LIVE.

General Election 2019

It is the most important general election in decades, bringing a result that will determine the course of Britain’s future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gambled his premiership by triggering the vote, has sought to focus on his pledge to "get Brexit done" throughout the campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, his rival in the race to Number 10, has instead tried to highlight his party's credentials on the health service and other domestic issues.

We have reporters at the General Election counts for the Telford, Wrekin, Shrewsbury, Ludlow, North Shropshire, Montgomeryshire and Brecon & Radnorshire seats.

Here are when the results are estimated to come in:

  • Telford - 3am
  • The Wrekin - 3am
  • Shrewsbury & Atcham - 3am
  • Montgomeryshire - 3am
  • Brecon & Radnorshire - 3am
  • North Shropshire - 5am
  • Ludlow - 5am

Follow all the action as it unfolds LIVE here:

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

