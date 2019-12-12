Election night LIVE: Coverage from the Shropshire and Mid Wales counts

It is the most important general election in decades, bringing a result that will determine the course of Britain’s future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who gambled his premiership by triggering the vote, has sought to focus on his pledge to "get Brexit done" throughout the campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, his rival in the race to Number 10, has instead tried to highlight his party's credentials on the health service and other domestic issues.

We have reporters at the General Election counts for the Telford, Wrekin, Shrewsbury, Ludlow, North Shropshire, Montgomeryshire and Brecon & Radnorshire seats.

Here are when the results are estimated to come in:

Telford - 3am

The Wrekin - 3am

Shrewsbury & Atcham - 3am

Montgomeryshire - 3am

Brecon & Radnorshire - 3am

North Shropshire - 5am

Ludlow - 5am

Follow all the action as it unfolds LIVE here: