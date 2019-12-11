Parties in final fight for votes across Shropshire

The spotlight was on the key seats of Telford and Shrewsbury, which the main parties must win if they want power.

In the closely fought marginal of Telford, Conservative Lucy Allan is defending her slim majority of 720 against Labour’s Katrina Gilman.

And Shrewsbury and Atcham has been identified by pollsters as the seat Labour needs to take to secure a majority of one. If Julia Buckley succeeds in overturning Daniel Kawczynski’s 6,627 majority, the chances are that Jeremy Corbyn will win.

Ms Allan, who was canvassing in Ketley Bank, said: “We’re focusing on areas where polling stations have been moved to encourage turnout despite the difficulties that presents for some older voters.”

Boris Johnson visited neighbouring Staffordshire yesterday as part of a pledge to “visit every region in England and Wales” in the final days of the election campaign.

The PM, who launched his election manifesto in Telford, knows he must keep Shropshire blue in order to return to Downing Street. He has warned of the “danger” of another inconclusive result in tomorrow’s election.

Meanwhile Mr Corbyn made an appeal to undecided voters, saying: “You can vote for hope in this election.”

Advertising

It came as the latest YouGov poll estimated that on the eve of the election 13 per cent of voters are yet to decide which party they will choose. The Conservatives are currently 10 points ahead in the polls.

But Mr Johnson’s lead has been reduced over the last 10 days and predictions made in 2017 proved to be unreliable.

In North Shropshire, Labour’s Graeme Currie said he was hoping to challenge Tory Owen Paterson. He said voters who had not yet decided could prove crucial.