Candidates in last push for votes

The spotlight was particularly close on the key seats of Telford and Shrewsbury which could prove crucial in determining the outcome of the election.

In the closely fought marginal of Telford, Conservative Lucy Allan was defending her slim majority of 720.

She said she would spend today targeting the areas where the polling stations had moved.

"We're focusing on areas where polling stations have been moved to encourage turnout despite the difficulties that presents for some older voters," she said.

Yesterday she and her team had braved the rain for some last-minute canvassing in Ketley Bank.

Her Labour opponent, Katrina Gilman, said she had been out campaigning in St George's and Sutton Hill yesterday, and would be out across the rest of the constituency today.

In North Shropshire, both Labour's Graeme Currie and Tory Owen Paterson were targeting Oswestry this morning in the final push for votes.

Mr Paterson, who has held the seat since 1997, said he had spent yesterday afternoon visiting both businesses and homes around Oswestry and Ellesmere, stopping off at a metal works and computer business.

"There is ridiculous narrative that we don't make anything any more, but we have high-class manufacturing specialists," he said.

He also visited The Tankard pub in Oswestry, and met the Smout family who had renovated it in just five weeks.

Mr Currie said he would also be in Market Drayton in the afternoon.

"The remarkable thing about this campaign is we have been leafleting some of the villages and hamlets that haven't had a Labour leaflet for quite a long time," he said.

"We've been out in places like Welshampton and Tetchill, we're out in the smaller villages, not just the towns."

He said voters who had not yet decided could prove crucial.

"I'm not predicting I'm going to win in North Shropshire, but at the last election I came a strong second with 31 per cent of the vote, which is not a bad base to start from."

In the neighbouring Wrekin constituency, Tory Mark Pritchard and Labour's Dylan Harris were making a final push for votes.

Mr Pritchard, who has held the seat since 2005, said: "This had been a very busy campaign, with a wide range of issues and subjects raised by people on the doorsteps.

"Local people want to see Brexit delivered, ensure that the local NHS gets better, the higher funding promised by Boris for local schools and the police feeds through to the frontline."

Mr Harrison said he would be out and about in Wellington, Hadley, Leegomery, Donnington and Newport.

"Our main message is that Labour will save the 24-hour A & E at Telford," he said.

"We've been working hard, but we've had a lot more help than I had been expecting."

In Shrewsbury and Atcham, Liberal Democrat Councillor Nat Green said he would be in Pride Hill this morning, before heading out to Minsterley and Pontesbury.

"Although it's called Shrewsbury & Atcham, we mustn't forget it covers great swathes of Shropshire as well," he said.

"It's a case now of getting out and meeting as many people as possible."