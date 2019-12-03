Little trust among Shropshire residents over climate battle

The figures revealed that, on average, people would be willing to pay £23 per month of their salary, or £280 per year, to provide the government with more resources to combat climate change.

That is despite a recent poll that says a party's policy on climate change could influence how people vote.

The latest figures are from a survey conducted by Modular Classrooms, and saw 6,000 asked about their attitude to climate change.

Although the dangers of climate change are now apparent to many, the research did reveal how little we know when it comes to specifics. When tested, respondents in Shropshire scored 49 per cent, meaning the majority of us are lacking general knowledge about the environment.

Questions in the test included asking people if they knew which modes of transport contribute the most towards a carbon footprint, which country in the world leads in terms of solar energy and which oil products contribute most towards illegal deforestation.