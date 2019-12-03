Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire to host eve of poll meeting

Craig Williams is holding an eve of poll public meeting in Welshpool on December 11.

"This is an opportunity for the people of Montgomeryshire to ask me any questions they have just before they go to vote," he said.

"I've tried to get around as many places I can but this has been a short election and this is a huge constituency, so this will be the last chance to fire away any questions they have of their Conservative candidate."

Mr Williams was named as the Conservative candidate in July following the decision by Glyn Davies not to defend his seat.

He will stand against Kishan Devani for the Liberal Democrats, Kait Duerden for the Labour Party, and Gwyn Evans for Gwlad Gwlad.

The event will take place at the Cowshacc in Welshpool at 7pm.