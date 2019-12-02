Shrewsbury candidate suspends campaigning after London terror attack

In a tweet on Saturday, Daniel Kawczynski said: "We have suspended campaigning over weekend out of respect to the tragic events on London Bridge. Our sincere condolences to those affected. "

In north Shropshire, Conservative Owen Paterson continued his campaign, visiting Trefonen and Treflach before going onto Whitchurch to the Christmas Tree Festival and Christmas Fair.

Former MP Glyn Davies explained he would not be going out, having planned to campaign in Llanidloes.

He said his thoughts were with those killed and injured and their families and friends.

"We should also appreciate the emergency services and brave members of the public whose courage limited the tragedy," he said.

"To those of us who have spent much time working and living in the Central London area over recent years, it seems a tragedy close to home.

"In this situation, political point scoring seems deeply inappropriate."

He still travelled to Llanidloes, attending the funeral of the Reverend Meredith Powell.