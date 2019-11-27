Future Fit 'the single most important issue in Shropshire' - Daniel Kawczynski

The Prime Minister said that he would "keep Telford's A&E open", not making it clear whether he meant full time - as it currently operates - or as a reduced A&E Local service.

It appeared the PM had not been briefed about the issue, and afterwards Health Secretary Matt Hancock cleared up that there is no plan to change the Future Fit proposals recommended a month ago.

Do you agree with Daniel Kawczynski or do you think there should be a full review of Future Fit?

On a recent visit to Telford, Jeremy Corbyn said that a Labour government would keep A&E departments open full time at both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Mr Kawczynski, Conservative candidate for Shrewsbury & Atcham, says that the plans were recommended by doctors and clinicians, and that their word has more weight on the issue than anything the PM or Mr Corbyn say.

He said: "The fact is, these proposals were put forward by the people delivering the service. Don't listen to Mr Johnson or Mr Corbyn. Listen to the heads of the CCGs.

Damage

Advertising

"I really do worry about the damage that this would cause if it (Future Fit) is not delivered.

"If Mr Corbyn gets his way, the last five years of work that these doctors and clinicians have been working for will have been for nothing. They'll have to go back to the drawing board.

"I think this is the single most important issue in Shropshire.

"If there is a Conservative majority and I am voted back in, I will make sure it goes ahead.

"If we hadn't had those delays, I'm told the building work would have started already."

Mr Kawczynski will be at Condover Village Hall tonight for a Meet The Candidate event, where he will discuss issues relating to Shrewsbury & Atcham. It starts at 7pm.