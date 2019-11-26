Tories holding 13-point lead in the 'poll of polls'

The so-called “poll of polls” – which collects data from all available national polls – puts Boris Johnson’s party on 43 points, in front of Labour on 30 per cent.

It is the first time in this campaign that the Tories have overtaken their polling percentage from the same stage of the 2017 election.

That turned out to be an ill omen for then Prime Minister Theresa May, who ended up losing her majority.

The poll suggests the release of the major parties manifestos has not had a huge impact on voting intentions. It puts Jo Swinson’s Lib Dems on 15 per cent, while the Brexit Party continues to slump after Nigel Farage stood down hundreds of candidates in Tory held seats.

The Greens are on three per cent.

It came as polling expert Sir John Curtice said voters faced a “clear binary choice” in the 2019 election, warning that the UK would “undoubtedly” head towards a Brexit extension if there was a hung parliament.

The Politics Professor said: “This is pretty much a binary election.

“Hung parliament... then we’re almost undoubtedly heading towards an extension and a second referendum, and lord knows what the outcome of that will be.

“Or we get a majority and we go out on January 31 and Boris is charged with the task of negotiating an alternative outcome.”