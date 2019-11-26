‘Full review’ call over Future Fit from Lib Dems

In a joint statement, Thomas Janke, who is standing for the Wrekin, and Telford candidate Shana Roberts said the current plans for an A&E Local were “unacceptable”.

Their comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would “absolutely insist” on keeping an A&E at Princess Royal Hospital – minutes before Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were “no plans” to overturn Future Fit.

Under the Future Fit plans which Mr Hancock gave approval to last month, the full-time A&E at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will be replaced by an A&E Local which will only be open during “core hours”.

Instead, emergency care will have to go to Shrewsbury or further afield.

The liberal democrat candidates said: “The borough of Telford & Wrekin has one of the fastest growing populations in the country. This downgrade to our hospital’s A&E department is entirely unacceptable.

“We need to look at health services across the board not just emergency care. An A&E Local or simply saying ‘save our NHS’ isn’t enough for the people of Telford and Shropshire.

“We are calling for a full review as per the original Future Fit plans set out four years ago. We cannot continue to send everyone through our A&E because there are no social care plans in place and no beds at mental health care facilities.”