Boris Johnson pledges to 'keep Telford A&E open' at manifesto launch

Responding to a question from the Shropshire Star, the Prime Minister said: "We will certainly make sure that the A&E in Telford is kept open."

It was not immediately clear whether the Prime Minister meant keeping the A&E open in its current form, or as a downgraded A&E Local as is planned under the Future Fit reorganisation of healthcare that Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave the green light to last month.

The A&E at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is set to close under Future Fit, leaving Shropshire with one full-time A&E in Shrewsbury. Women's and children's services would also close in Telford and the A&E Local would only be open during core hours.

"I'm looking at Matt Hancock here because I know that we have kept the A&E open and we will ensure that it is open and I will absolutely insist on that and I know that Matt will be very happy to give you more details afterwards," Mr Johnson said.

His pledge came two weeks after Jeremy Corbyn promised to keep both Shropshire A&E departments open when he visited Telford.

Unlike Mr Johnson, the Labour leader specifically rejected the plans for an A&E Local, saying it is "not a proper A&E".

Reporter Nick Humphreys is in Telford:

Brexit at centre of manifesto

The Prime Minister was unveiling his party's general election pledges at Telford International Centre, with the promise to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas key to his speech.

Mr Johnson said securing Brexit would allow the government to turn its attention to the "priorities of the British people".

"Get Brexit done and we can focus our hearts and our minds on the priorities of the British people because it is this One Nation Tory party that is already embarked on the biggest cash boost for the NHS for a generation," the Prime Minister said.

A crowd of Conservatives armed with placards were waiting for the Prime Minister

"Today in this manifesto we pledge 50,000 more nurses and their bursaries and 15 million more GP appointments and today we make this guarantee to the British people: we will tackle crime with 20,000 more police officers and tougher sentencing and we will sort out our immigration system with a points-based Australian-style system.

"That we will invest millions more every week in science, in schools, in apprenticeships and in infrastructure, and control our debt at the same time.

"And that we will reach net-zero by 2050 with clean energy solutions.

"And here is the kicker - we can do all these things without raising our income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions. That's our guarantee."

Labour protesters in Telford

Mr Johnson with a copy of the manifesto on stage

Telford MP Lucy Allan was among a crowd of Tory supporters who gathered to welcome Mr Johnson, who arrived just after 1pm before taking to the stage an hour later after a speech by party chairman James Cleverly.

But first the Conservative election battle bus had to drive past Labour supporters who turned up with banners and placards to voice their opposition to Mr Johnson.

The Conservatives chose to launch the manifesto in Leave-voting Telford due to it being a key marginal target for Labour.

Telford is one of Labour's main target seats

Ms Allan held onto the seat with a majority of just 720 in 2017, meaning 2019 Labour candidate Katrina Gilman needs a swing of just 0.9 per cent to take the constituency her party held from 1997 until 2015.

Jeremy Corbyn visited the University of Wolverhampton campus in Telford two weeks ago, showing the importance the closest constituency in Shropshire has for both major parties.

'Transparent'

Chancellor Sajid Javid said the manifesto would come with the "most transparent" explanation of how the policies would be paid for ever seen in "British electoral history".

Boris Johnson is set to promise to establish a "triple tax lock", scrap hospital charges for millions and invest £1 billion in childcare.

Telford MP Lucy Allan, centre, with local Conservative chairman Nicola Lowery, right

Health Secretary Matt Hancock among the cabinet ministers in Telford

Other pledges in the Prime Minister's vision for government include £6.3 billion for energy efficiency measures to reduce fuel poverty, £3bn towards a national skills fund and £2bn to fill in potholes.

Mr Javid said voters could be "absolutely certain" that the three biggest taxes - income tax, national insurance and VAT - would not rise over the course of the next parliament if the Tories secure a majority in the Commons.

The senior Cabinet minister said it would be explained in a "very detailed costings document", published alongside the manifesto, how investment was to be paid for given that tax rises had been ruled out.

The Treasury boss has already outlined how he is willing to borrow as much as £20bn to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

Helping the poor?

Mr Javid said the tax changes being put forward, such as raising the national insurance threshold by almost £1,000, would be "absolutely focused on the lowest paid" and said tax cuts would only come "whenever we can afford it".

However, those words were challenged by an unearthed clip of Mr Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings, who in 2017 said that Tory MPs largely did not care about poor people or the NHS.

A local message for Boris Johnson from a Labour supporter

When shown the clip on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the Number 10 official's views were not reflective of the Government's record.

Mr Gove said: "He's wrong about that. There are a number of occasions where I've disagreed with Dominic on this issue and some other matters as well.

"Our manifesto today has detailed proposals to help those towns and communities that have been overlooked and left behind in the past."

Poll puts Tories in lead

The Tories were boosted on Sunday by fresh polling that suggested the PM could be on course for the largest majority seen since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

As reported in the Sunday Times, analysis by Datapraxis suggested the Tories could be set to romp home with a 48-seat majority - the best showing by the party since the 1987 general election.

Conservative MPs arrive in Telford

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, admitted her party was being squeezed in the polls but said it was Lib Dem candidates who stood the best chance of preventing a blue victory.

Datapraxis' number crunching suggested Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Steve Baker, the leader of the influential European Research Group, and even the PM could be at risk of losing their seat if people opted to vote tactically for the Lib Dems.

Ms Swinson told the BBC: "There is a real opportunity for Liberal Democrats to win seats from the Conservatives and stop Boris Johnson and his bad Brexit deal."

The former minister was critical of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's decision to remain neutral in any such final say on Brexit.

But shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Mr Corbyn's position was a sign of "strength and maturity".

Labour announced its own fresh pledge on the weekend, vowing to borrow £58bn to compensate Waspi women who have been financially hit by the decision to raise the pension age from 60 to 66.

The commitment had not appeared in its manifesto that was published last week.

Mr McDonnell told Sky News he thought the next government had "a sense of responsibility to redress this injustice".