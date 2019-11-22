‘Think it through’: Corbyn's appeal to voters

The Labour leader delivered the message to voters in the Black Country and Staffordshire who are considering deserting his party over its refusal to back Brexit since the referendum in 2016.

In an interview with the Express & Star at a campaign event in Dudley, he said: "I think people should think it through.

"Under Labour people will have a choice of Leave or Remain, but it will be one that protects jobs.

"Think through what a Tory government has done, and think through what a Tory government will do.

"We will invest for the future, in education, in health and in housing, and yes, we will cause tax rises for the very richest and biggest corporations, but we think that is the right thing to do.

"We cannot go on with this level of inequality in Britain. I understand why people voted the way they did in 2016 and that's why I want to bring people together."

Mr Corbyn also addressed concerns over the funding of his manifesto plans, which will see rich people and big business pay billions more in tax.

Asked if he feared that companies such as Jaguar land Rover could shift operations abroad under a Labour administration, he said: "They won't be taxed to high heaven.

"They will be taxed at a rate that was what happened in 2010, and actually even that rate of corporation tax will be lower than the rate in France and a number of other countries.

"I have to say, when I've spoken to the CBI about this... I'm not saying they are delighted with all this... But they do understand that we will tax more in order to train workers for the future and build a better skills base.

"We want to work with JLR, and companies like JLR, for a better skills base for the future."

Mr Corbyn visited the Upper Gornal Pensioners Club on Kent Street, where he was joined by Dudley Labour candidate Melanie Dudley and Lucy Caldicott.