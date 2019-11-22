Paterson hopes flower power will help deliver Brexit

Conservative Owen Paterson, hoping to be re-elected in the North Shropshire seat he has held since 1997, called into Lily the Pink florist in Ellesmere as he took to the campaign trail.

Mr Paterson, an outspoken Brexiteer, said: "Great to drop into Lily the Pink in Ellesmere, another local business which wants to end the uncertainty."

The former environment secretary, who has held North Shropshire since 1997, also visited farm machinery dealer K O Machines, which is the main Massey Ferguson dealer for Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Owen Paterson, right, at K O Machines Ltd

He said the company, based in Coven, near Wolverhampton, was looking forward to the opportunity presented by Brexit.

"It was great to talk to a thriving agricultural machinery business excited by the opportunities for UK agriculture to boom once we end the uncertainty," Mr Paterson added.

He had also been out canvassing in Market Drayton.

Also contesting the seat, where Mr Paterson is defending a majority of 16,355, are Graeme Currie for Labour, Helen Morgan for the Liberal Democrats, John Adams for the Greens and Robert Jones for the Shropshire Party.