Lib Dem peer to visit Ludlow

The party's former business spokesman, who went to school in Leominster, will be in the town on November 29.

Lord Fox said growing up on a dairy farm in North Herefordshire, he is well aware of the impact Brexit will have on services such as the NHS and farming.

He said: "I believe that, as the impact of leaving Brexit has sunk in, more and more people are supporting the Lib Dem position. The benefits of remaining in have become evident and compelling."

Lord Fox, who is also a former chief executive of the Liberal Democrats, was supporting the party's candidate Heather Kidd. She will be challenging Conservative Philip Dunne, who has held the seat since he defeated former Liberal Democrat MP Matthew Green in 2005.

Also contesting the seat will be Kuldip Sahota for Labour, and Hilary Wendt for the Green Party.

Lord Fox added: "I am delighted to re visit Ludlow, it has a proud record of Liberal Democrat activity.

"The party has had great success in council elections, and we have a great candidate in Heather Kidd for the General Election.

"She has a terrific reputation for commitment, professionalism and public service."