Corbyn vows to tax the rich to fund radical Labour plan

Launching Labour's general election manifesto in Birmingham, Mr Corbyn vowed to ramp up taxes on high earners and big business in a bid to overhaul the "political establishment".

Comparing himself to post-war US president Franklin Roosevelt, he said he was ready to be attacked by the rich and powerful in order to meet his goal of bringing about "real change" in British society.

The 105-page document set out plans for what the party said was the "largest scale investment programme in modern times" to fund the jobs and industries of the future.

It includes a plan to spend £75billion on hundreds of thousands of new council houses, while rail, mail, water and energy would be brought back into public ownership.

A large part of BT will be nationalised to provide free broadband for everyone, a national education service will be created, and university tuition fees would be scrapped.

Labour also said it wants to introduce a four-day working week, bolster the powers of trade unions, introduce a "real living wage" of at least £10-an-hour, and boost funding for the NHS and police.

Radical

Mr Corbyn also pledged a "green industrial revolution" to tackle climate change with a shift to renewables and creating a million new jobs. And he insisted that Labour would "get Brexit sorted" by getting a new deal with the EU and putting it to another referendum.

Advertising

He said his agenda would be financed by big rises in taxes for the top five per cent of earners and big companies, with an £11bn tax set to be levied on oil and gas firms.

A conference pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 was watered down.

Mr Corbyn told Labour supporters at Birmingham City University: "This manifesto is the most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades.

"In an election offering a once-in-a-generation chance of real change we can end privatisation and rescue our NHS.

"We can get Brexit sorted and bring our country together.

"We can tackle the climate emergency that threatens us all. And we can rewrite the rules of our economy to work for the many, not the few."