Menu

Advertising

Election hustings arranged in Bishop's Castle

By Sue Austin | Bishop's Castle | General Election 2019 | Published:

An election hustings will be held in Bishop's Castle on November 26.

All four Parliamentary candidates for the Ludlow Constituency seat will be involved in the event at the Community College hall in the town.

Chaired by Edward Owen, the event has been organised by Churches Together, which said it continued a long tradition of holding hustings in the town during the run-up to a general election.

The four candidates are:

  • Philip Dunne - Conservative
  • Heather Kidd - Liberal-Democrat
  • Kuldip Sahota - Labour
  • Hilary Wendt - Green

Anyone who wants to ask the candidates a question on the night can put the question in a box which will be placed inside Bishop's Castle Town Hall. Organisers say questions can also be asked from the floor of the hall.

The hustings begin at 7pm.

General Election 2019 Politics News Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News