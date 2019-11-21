Election hustings arranged in Bishop's Castle

All four Parliamentary candidates for the Ludlow Constituency seat will be involved in the event at the Community College hall in the town.

Chaired by Edward Owen, the event has been organised by Churches Together, which said it continued a long tradition of holding hustings in the town during the run-up to a general election.

The four candidates are:

Philip Dunne - Conservative

Heather Kidd - Liberal-Democrat

Kuldip Sahota - Labour

Hilary Wendt - Green

Anyone who wants to ask the candidates a question on the night can put the question in a box which will be placed inside Bishop's Castle Town Hall. Organisers say questions can also be asked from the floor of the hall.

The hustings begin at 7pm.